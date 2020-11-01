Win Probability 73.9%

(2:32) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 37 for -3 yards (D.Trevathan).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NO303
    • 286CHI

  • Turnovers

    • NO0
    • 1CHI

  • Possession

    NOCHI
    28:2729:33

  • 1st Downs

    • NO17
    • 15CHI

Game Information

Soldier Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Chicago, IL 60605
  • 37°
  • Line: NO -5.5
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 61,500
Alvin KamaraNO, RB, #41

10CAR
39YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Saints376723
Bears3100720
first QuarterNOCHI
FG
8:13
Wil Lutz Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47
30
FG
1:17
Cairo Santos Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 49 yards, 7:00
33
second QuarterNOCHI
TD
8:10
Allen Robinson II Pass From Nick Foles for 24 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
4 plays, 80 yards, 2:28
310
FG
1:39
Cairo Santos Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13
313
TD
0:03
Jared Cook Pass From Drew Brees for 16 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 68 yards, 1:36
1013
third QuarterNOCHI
FG
9:19
Wil Lutz Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 7 yards, 1:32
1313
FG
5:08
Wil Lutz Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 19 yards, 3:30
1613
fourth QuarterNOCHI
TD
9:57
Taysom Hill Pass From Drew Brees for 20 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
7 plays, 64 yards, 4:14
2313
TD
3:32
Darnell Mooney Pass From Nick Foles for 3 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:25
2320
