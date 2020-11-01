Win Probability 73.9%
|NO
|CHI
NO 73.9%
NO
23
CHI
20
3rd & 4 at NO 40
(2:32) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 37 for -3 yards (D.Trevathan).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO303
- 286CHI
Turnovers
- NO0
- 1CHI
Possession28:2729:33NOCHI
1st Downs
- NO17
- 15CHI
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|3
|7
|6
|7
|23
|Bears
|3
|10
|0
|7
|20
|first Quarter
|NO
|CHI
FG
8:13
Wil Lutz Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47
|3
|0
FG
1:17
Cairo Santos Made 44 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 49 yards, 7:00
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|NO
|CHI
TD
8:10
Allen Robinson II Pass From Nick Foles for 24 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
4 plays, 80 yards, 2:28
|3
|10
FG
1:39
Cairo Santos Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13
|3
|13
TD
0:03
Jared Cook Pass From Drew Brees for 16 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 68 yards, 1:36
|10
|13
|third Quarter
|NO
|CHI
FG
9:19
Wil Lutz Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 7 yards, 1:32
|13
|13
FG
5:08
Wil Lutz Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 19 yards, 3:30
|16
|13
|fourth Quarter
|NO
|CHI
TD
9:57
Taysom Hill Pass From Drew Brees for 20 Yrds, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
7 plays, 64 yards, 4:14
|23
|13
TD
3:32
Darnell Mooney Pass From Nick Foles for 3 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:25
|23
|20
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|222
|142
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|180
|174
|Carolina
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|179
|193
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|209
|224
2020 NFC North Standings
