Win Probability 91.5%
|TB
|CHI
TB 91.5%
TB
13
CHI
0
Timeout at 07:03.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB172
- 73CHI
Turnovers
- TB0
- 1CHI
Possession6:5016:07TBCHI
1st Downs
- TB10
- 4CHI
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|10
|3
|13
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|TB
|CHI
FG
9:48
Ryan Succop Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 54 yards, 5:12
|3
|0
TD
0:56
Mike Evans Pass From Tom Brady for 2 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:31
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|TB
|CHI
FG
7:03
Ryan Succop Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 73 yards, 6:56
|13
|0
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|120
|92
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|123
|123
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|99
|102
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|106
|138
2020 NFC North Standings
