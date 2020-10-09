Win Probability 91.5%

TB
CHI
TB 91.5%

TB

13

CHI

0

Timeout at 07:03.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TB172
    • 73CHI

  • Turnovers

    • TB0
    • 1CHI

  • Possession

    TBCHI
    6:5016:07

  • 1st Downs

    • TB10
    • 4CHI

Game Information

Soldier Field
Coverage: FOX/NFL
  • Chicago, IL 60605
  • 57°
  • Line: TB -3.5
  • Over/Under: 44
Capacity: 61,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:TB 35
Drive:13 plays, 73 yds13 plays, 73 yards, 6:56
TB CHI 50 20 20 TB CHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 91.5
Timeout at 07:03.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL1234T
Buccaneers10313
Bears000
first QuarterTBCHI
FG
9:48
Ryan Succop Made 39 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 54 yards, 5:12
30
TD
0:56
Mike Evans Pass From Tom Brady for 2 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:31
100
second QuarterTBCHI
FG
7:03
Ryan Succop Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 73 yards, 6:56
130
Data is currently unavailable.