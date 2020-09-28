Win Probability 57.8%

(5:07) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to GB 35 for 10 yards (D.Davis).

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: NBC
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Line: NO -3.5
  • Over/Under: 52
Capacity: 73,000
Packers33
Saints77
7:36
Mason Crosby Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 35 yards, 5:38
30
5:15
Alvin Kamara Pass From Drew Brees for 11 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 77 yards, 2:23
37
