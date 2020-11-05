Win Probability 54.1%
|GB
|SF
GB 54.1%
GB
7
SF
0
J.Scott kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to SF 1. J.McKinnon to SF 31 for 30 yards (O.Burks).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB75
- 0SF
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0SF
Possession0:073:18GBSF
1st Downs
- GB3
- 0SF
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|7
|7
|49ers
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|GB
|SF
TD
11:42
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 36 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-J.Scott.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:18
|7
|0
2020 NFC North Standings
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|240
|199
|Arizona
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|203
|146
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|193
|152
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|208
|173
