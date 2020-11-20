Win Probability 76.8%
|ARI
|SEA
SEA 76.8%
ARI
0
SEA
7
4th & 7 at ARI 28
(8:12) A.Lee punts 49 yards to SEA 23, Center-A.Brewer, fair catch by D.Moore.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ARI3
- 75SEA
Turnovers
- ARI0
- 0SEA
Possession6:150:39ARISEA
1st Downs
- ARI0
- 5SEA
Game Information
- Seattle, WA
- Line: SEA -3.0
- Over/Under: 57
|FOX/NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|Seahawks
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|ARI
|SEA
TD
8:53
DK Metcalf Pass From Russell Wilson for 25 Yrds Jason Myers Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:15
|0
|7
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|266
|210
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|168
|Seattle
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|290
|266
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|238
|234
