Win Probability 52.1%
|TB
|CAR
CAR 52.1%
TB
0
CAR
7
1st & Goal at TB 7
(8:26) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Thompson for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Slye extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Charlton.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB7
- 40CAR
Turnovers
- TB1
- 0CAR
Possession6:020:39TBCAR
1st Downs
- TB0
- 3CAR
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|Panthers
|6
|7
|first Quarter
|TB
|CAR
TD
8:26
Colin Thompson Pass From Teddy Bridgewater for 7 Yrds
7 plays, 33 yards, 4:00
|0
|6
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|244
|200
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|250
|203
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|243
|251
|Carolina
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|210
|226
