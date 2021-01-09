Win Probability 65.9%
|IND
|BUF
BUF 65.9%
IND
0
BUF
0
2nd & 8 at IND 39
(13:29) (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 45 for 6 yards (L.Wallace).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND20
- 0BUF
Turnovers
- IND0
- 0BUF
Possession0:001:31INDBUF
1st Downs
- IND1
- 0BUF
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|0
|0
|Bills
|0
|0
2020 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|491
|439
|Indianapolis
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|451
|362
|Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|384
|464
|Jacksonville
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|306
|492
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|501
|375
|Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|404
|338
|New England
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|326
|353
|New York
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|243
|457
