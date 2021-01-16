Win Probability 66.7%

M.Gay kicks 66 yards from LA 35 to GB -1. M.Taylor to GB 16 for 17 yards (J.Mundt).

Game Information

Lambeau Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Green Bay, WI 54304
  • 35°
  • Line: GB -7.0
  • Over/Under: 45
Capacity: 81,441
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:GB 16
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
WIN %: 66.7
Malik TaylorGB, WR, #86

first QuarterLARGB
FG
8:42
Mason Crosby Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 63 yards, 4:46
03
FG
4:39
Matt Gay Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 62 yards, 4:03
33
