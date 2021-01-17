Win Probability 61.1%
|TB
|NO
NO 61.1%
TB
0
NO
3
4th & Goal at TB 5
(11:34) W.Lutz 23 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB7
- 9NO
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0NO
Possession1:481:42TBNO
1st Downs
- TB0
- 1NO
Field Goal
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|Saints
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|TB
|NO
FG
11:34
Wil Lutz Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 16 yards, 1:48
|0
|3
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|482
|337
|Tampa Bay
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|492
|355
|Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|350
|402
|Atlanta
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|396
|414
NFL News
NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC and Super Bowl schedule, seeding, TV times, dates and locations
Find everything you need to know about the NFL playoffs here, including the TV schedule, brackets and more.
2020 NFL season in review: What went wrong, what's next for eliminated playoff teams
What's next for these teams in 2021? Browns window for contention figures to be wide open for the foreseeable future.
Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs find way, win behind Chad Henne after Patrick Mahomes' concussion
The Chiefs held on to defeat the Browns 22-17 to reach the AFC Championship Game after Patrick Mahomes left with a concussion as Chad Henne made two huge plays to seal the victory.
Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown not happy with unbalanced offense
Marquise Brown was not happy about the fact the Ravens finished first in rushing in last in passing, saying Sunday the offense needs to be more balanced.
NFL playoff officiating decisions: Why was Rashard Higgins' fumble out of the end zone a touchback?
Wait, that was a touchback? We explain the ruling on Higgins' fumble out of the end zone, including whether there was illegal use of the helmet on the hit.
That's so Browns: Cleveland fumble near goal line results in touchback
The Browns were inches away from a touchdown but Daniel Sorensen's hit on Rashard Higgins jarred the ball loose before he hit the pylon.