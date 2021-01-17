Win Probability 61.1%

TB
NO
NO 61.1%

TB

0

NO

3

4th & Goal at TB 5

(11:34) W.Lutz 23 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TB7
    • 9NO

  • Turnovers

    • TB0
    • 0NO

  • Possession

    TBNO
    1:481:42

  • 1st Downs

    • TB0
    • 1NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: FOX
  • New Orleans, LA 70112
  • 61°
  • Line: NO -2.5
  • Over/Under: 53
Capacity: 73,000

Field Goal

TB NO 50 20 20 TB NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & Goal at TB 5
WIN %: 61.1
(11:34) W.Lutz 23 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

Wil LutzNO, PK, #3

1NO.
1TB
100TB%
Data is currently unavailable.