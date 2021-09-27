Win Probability 84.1%
|GB
|SF
GB 84.1%
GB
17
SF
0
1st & 10 at GB 22
(:38) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB223
- 82SF
Turnovers
- GB0
- 1SF
Possession10:2019:02GBSF
1st Downs
- GB13
- 5SF
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|10
|7
|17
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|GB
|SF
FG
10:11
Mason Crosby Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 39 yards, 4:54
|3
|0
TD
3:23
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 1 Yard Mason Crosby Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 80 yards, 4:06
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|GB
|SF
TD
1:02
Aaron Jones 3 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9 plays, 87 yards, 3:46
|17
|0
2021 NFC North Standings
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|95
|62
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|65
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|44
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|75
|79
NFL News
Arizona Cardinals -- now 3-0 -- 'would have lost that game' in years past
Arizona is 5-12-1 with Kyler Murray as its quarterback when trailing by at least nine points, and two of those wins have come in the past two weeks.
Steelers' NFL record of 75 games with a sack ends vs. Bengals
For the first time since Week 7 of the 2016 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to record a single sack in a game.
Here's why the Kansas City Chiefs are struggling so much on defense
The Chiefs need to get more from Frank Clark, but they also haven't allocated many resources to that side of the ball in recent years.
Carlson's field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Miami
— Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Daniel Carlson makes game-winning FG in OT for Raiders' win
Daniel Carlson redeems himself in overtime by drilling a game-winning 22-yard field goal in overtime after missing an extra point earlier in the game.
Bengals' win over Steelers shows progress needed to end rebuild
With Sunday's win in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati produced the kind of performance that could see them playing meaningful games in December.