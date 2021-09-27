Win Probability 84.1%

GB
SF
GB 84.1%

GB

17

SF

0

1st & 10 at GB 22

(:38) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB223
    • 82SF

  • Turnovers

    • GB0
    • 1SF

  • Possession

    GBSF
    10:2019:02

  • 1st Downs

    • GB13
    • 5SF

Game Information

Levi's Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Santa Clara, CA 95054
  • 63°
Capacity: 68,500
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:GB 22
Drive:2 plays, 10 yds2 plays, 10 yards, 0:24
GB SF 50 20 20 GB SF 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at GB 22
WIN %: 84.1
Deebo SamuelSF, WR, #19

1CAR
0YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Packers10717
49ers000
first QuarterGBSF
FG
10:11
Mason Crosby Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 39 yards, 4:54
30
TD
3:23
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 1 Yard Mason Crosby Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 80 yards, 4:06
100
second QuarterGBSF
TD
1:02
Aaron Jones 3 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-H.Bradley, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9 plays, 87 yards, 3:46
170
