Win Probability 87.1%
|ARI
|LAR
ARI 87.1%
ARI
27
LAR
13
1st & 10 at LAR 25
(10:15) (Shotgun) D.Henderson right tackle to LA 29 for 4 yards (R.Lawrence; J.Hicks).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ARI309
- 226LAR
Turnovers
- ARI0
- 2LAR
Possession14:2520:20ARILAR
1st Downs
- ARI19
- 11LAR
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cardinals
|7
|17
|3
|27
|Rams
|10
|3
|0
|13
|first Quarter
|ARI
|LAR
FG
11:18
Matt Gay Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 52 yards, 3:42
|0
|3
TD
5:50
A.J. Green Pass From Kyler Murray for 41 Yrds, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
6 plays, 87 yards, 3:07
|7
|3
TD
0:52
Van Jefferson Pass From Matthew Stafford for 14 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:58
|7
|10
|second Quarter
|ARI
|LAR
TD
10:44
Maxx Williams Pass From Kyler Murray for 14 Yrds, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:08
|14
|10
TD
8:44
James Conner 1 Yard Rush, M.Prater extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
5 plays, 21 yards, 1:51
|21
|10
FG
3:22
Matt Gay Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 48 yards, 3:19
|21
|13
FG
0:04
Matt Prater Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 70 yards, 3:18
|24
|13
|third Quarter
|ARI
|LAR
FG
10:15
Matt Prater Made 55 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 38 yards, 4:45
|27
|13
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|95
|62
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|65
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|74
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|75
|79
