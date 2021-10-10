Win Probability 53.1%
|BUF
|KC
KC 53.1%
BUF
0
KC
3
2nd & 10 at BUF 25
(7:55) (Shotgun) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 33 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF30
- 62KC
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 0KC
Possession6:290:58BUFKC
1st Downs
- BUF1
- 5KC
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|0
|0
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|BUF
|KC
FG
8:32
Harrison Butker Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 56 yards, 6:29
|0
|3
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|134
|44
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|96
|92
|Miami
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|79
|154
|New York
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|142
|116
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|120
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|76
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|134
|125
