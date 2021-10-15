Win Probability 80.7%
|TB
|PHI
TB 80.7%
TB
7
PHI
0
1st & 10 at PHI 39
(8:16) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 37 for -2 yards (sack split by V.Vea and J.Pierre-Paul).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB75
- 7PHI
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0PHI
Possession1:105:34TBPHI
1st Downs
- TB5
- 1PHI
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|7
|7
|Eagles
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|TB
|PHI
TD
9:26
O.J. Howard Pass From Tom Brady for 2 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-B.Pinion.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:34
|7
|0
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|167
|122
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|87
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|170
|117
|Washington
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|123
|155
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|124
|New York
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|103
|139
