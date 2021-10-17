Win Probability 92.6%
|LAC
|BAL
BAL 92.6%
LAC
0
BAL
17
4th & 5 at LAC 34
(7:08) J.Tucker 52 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC64
- 179BAL
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 0BAL
Possession15:077:50LACBAL
1st Downs
- LAC4
- 13BAL
Field Goal
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|Ravens
|7
|10
|17
|first Quarter
|LAC
|BAL
TD
5:16
Latavius Murray 14 Yard Rush Justin Tucker Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 90 yards, 6:39
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|LAC
|BAL
TD
13:24
Le'Veon Bell 2 Yard Rush, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-S.Koch.
8 plays, 74 yards, 4:55
|0
|14
FG
7:08
Justin Tucker Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 5 yards, 2:06
|0
|17
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|142
|116
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|120
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|76
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|154
|163
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|117
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|114
|100
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|142
|114
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|112
