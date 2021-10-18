Win Probability 89%

SEA
PIT
PIT 89%

SEA

0

PIT

14

4th & 18 at SEA 17

(:47) (Shotgun) M.Dickson punts 42 yards to PIT 41, Center-T.Ott, downed by SEA-C.Barton.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SEA66
    • 174PIT

  • Turnovers

    • SEA0
    • 0PIT

  • Possession

    SEAPIT
    20:209:04

  • 1st Downs

    • SEA3
    • 13PIT

Game Information

Heinz Field
Coverage: NBC
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • 50°
Capacity: 68,400
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:PIT 41
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Last Play: 4th & 18 at SEA 17
Cody BartonSEA, LB, #57

1TOT
0SACKS
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Seahawks000
Steelers01414
second QuarterSEAPIT
TD
10:01
Najee Harris Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 5 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
8 plays, 54 yards, 4:10
07
TD
1:04
Eric Ebron 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
14 plays, 84 yards, 6:59
014
