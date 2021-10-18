Win Probability 89%
|SEA
|PIT
PIT 89%
SEA
0
PIT
14
4th & 18 at SEA 17
(:47) (Shotgun) M.Dickson punts 42 yards to PIT 41, Center-T.Ott, downed by SEA-C.Barton.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA66
- 174PIT
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 0PIT
Possession20:209:04SEAPIT
1st Downs
- SEA3
- 13PIT
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|Steelers
|0
|14
|14
|second Quarter
|SEA
|PIT
TD
10:01
Najee Harris Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 5 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
8 plays, 54 yards, 4:10
|0
|7
TD
1:04
Eric Ebron 1 Yard Rush, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
14 plays, 84 yards, 6:59
|0
|14
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|194
|109
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|127
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|126
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|170
|123
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|111
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|151
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|112
