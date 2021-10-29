Win Probability 67.3%
|GB
|ARI
ARI 67.3%
GB
0
ARI
0
4th & 4 at ARI 34
(11:22) A.Lee punts 49 yards to GB 17, Center-A.Brewer. Am.Rodgers to GB 25 for 8 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward), recovered by GB-O.Burks at GB 22.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB14
- 6ARI
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0ARI
Possession1:492:02GBARI
1st Downs
- GB0
- 1ARI
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|0
|0
|Cardinals
|0
|0
2021 NFC North Standings
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|Los Angeles
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|Seattle
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|150
|162
