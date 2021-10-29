Win Probability 67.3%

GB
ARI
ARI 67.3%

GB

0

ARI

0

4th & 4 at ARI 34

(11:22) A.Lee punts 49 yards to GB 17, Center-A.Brewer. Am.Rodgers to GB 25 for 8 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward), recovered by GB-O.Burks at GB 22.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB14
    • 6ARI

  • Turnovers

    • GB0
    • 0ARI

  • Possession

    GBARI
    1:492:02

  • 1st Downs

    • GB0
    • 1ARI

Game Information

State Farm Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL NET
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • 84°
Capacity: 65,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:GB 22
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
GB ARI 50 20 20 GB ARI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 4 at ARI 34
WIN %: 67.3
(11:22) A.Lee punts 49 yards to GB 17, Center-A.Brewer. Am.Rodgers to GB 25 for 8 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward), recovered by GB-O.Burks at GB 22.

Amari RodgersGB, WR, #8

1NO.
5.0AVG
5LONG
0TD
