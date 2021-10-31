Win Probability 50.7%
|PIT
|CLE
PIT 50.7%
PIT
3
CLE
3
1st & 10 at CLE 22
(7:16) B.Mayfield sacked at CLV 17 for -5 yards (C.Wormley).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT84
- 108CLE
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0CLE
Possession12:5010:40PITCLE
1st Downs
- PIT4
- 6CLE
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|3
|3
|Browns
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
FG
8:12
Chase McLaughlin Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 63 yards, 6:51
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
FG
9:21
Chris Boswell Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 47 yards, 5:36
|3
|3
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
