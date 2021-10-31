Win Probability 50.7%

PIT
CLE
PIT 50.7%

PIT

3

CLE

3

1st & 10 at CLE 22

(7:16) B.Mayfield sacked at CLV 17 for -5 yards (C.Wormley).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT84
    • 108CLE

  • Turnovers

    • PIT0
    • 0CLE

  • Possession

    PITCLE
    12:5010:40

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT4
    • 6CLE

Game Information

FirstEnergy Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Cleveland, OH 44114
  • 57°
Capacity: 67,431
Down:2nd & 15
Ball on:CLE 17
Drive:1 play, -5 yds1 play, -5 yards, 0:00
PIT CLE 50 20 20 PIT CLE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CLE 22
WIN %: 50.7
(7:16) B.Mayfield sacked at CLV 17 for -5 yards (C.Wormley).

Baker MayfieldCLE, QB, #6

8/12C/ATT
89YDS
0TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Steelers033
Browns303
first QuarterPITCLE
FG
8:12
Chase McLaughlin Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 63 yards, 6:51
03
second QuarterPITCLE
FG
9:21
Chris Boswell Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 47 yards, 5:36
33
Data is currently unavailable.