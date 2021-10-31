Win Probability 62.8%
|TB
|NO
TB 62.8%
TB
7
NO
7
END QUARTER 1
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB84
- 110NO
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0NO
Possession8:316:29TBNO
1st Downs
- TB3
- 6NO
Game Information
- New Orleans, LA
- Line: TB -4.0
- Over/Under: 49
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|7
|7
|Saints
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|TB
|NO
TD
8:35
Chris Godwin Pass From Tom Brady for 12 Yrds Ryan Succop Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 44 yards, 2:26
|7
|0
TD
2:39
Tre'Quan Smith Pass From Jameis Winston for 16 Yrds Brian Johnson Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:49
|7
|7
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|140
|101
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|165
|159
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|148
|195
