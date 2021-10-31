Win Probability 62.8%

TB
NO
TB 62.8%

TB

7

NO

7

END QUARTER 1

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TB84
    • 110NO

  • Turnovers

    • TB0
    • 0NO

  • Possession

    TBNO
    8:316:29

  • 1st Downs

    • TB3
    • 6NO

Game Information

Caesars Superdome
Coverage: FOX
  • New Orleans, LA
Capacity: 73,000
Down:3rd & 3
Ball on:TB 48
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Last Play:
WIN %: 62.8
END QUARTER 1
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Buccaneers77
Saints77
first QuarterTBNO
TD
8:35
Chris Godwin Pass From Tom Brady for 12 Yrds Ryan Succop Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 44 yards, 2:26
70
TD
2:39
Tre'Quan Smith Pass From Jameis Winston for 16 Yrds Brian Johnson Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:49
77
