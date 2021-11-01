Win Probability 72.1%

DAL
MIN
MIN 72.1%

DAL

3

MIN

10

2nd & 10 at DAL 35

(:53) (Shotgun) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz (C.Dantzler).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL168
    • 128MIN

  • Turnovers

    • DAL1
    • 0MIN

  • Possession

    DALMIN
    10:4818:15

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL11
    • 7MIN

Game Information

U.S. Bank Stadium
Coverage: NBC
  • Minneapolis, MN 55415
  • 41°
Capacity: 66,468
Down:3rd & 10
Ball on:DAL 35
Drive:4 plays, 10 yds4 plays, 10 yards, 0:51
DAL MIN 50 20 20 DAL MIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 10 at DAL 35
WIN %: 72.1
(:53) (Shotgun) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz (C.Dantzler).

Dalton SchultzDAL, TE, #86

1REC
4YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Cowboys033
Vikings7310
first QuarterDALMIN
TD
11:49
Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 20 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:11
07
second QuarterDALMIN
FG
6:13
Greg Zuerlein Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 6:25
37
FG
1:49
Greg Joseph Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 49 yards, 4:25
310
Data is currently unavailable.