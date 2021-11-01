Win Probability 72.1%
|DAL
|MIN
MIN 72.1%
DAL
3
MIN
10
2nd & 10 at DAL 35
(:53) (Shotgun) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz (C.Dantzler).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL168
- 128MIN
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 0MIN
Possession10:4818:15DALMIN
1st Downs
- DAL11
- 7MIN
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|0
|3
|3
|Vikings
|7
|3
|10
|first Quarter
|DAL
|MIN
TD
11:49
Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 20 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:11
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|DAL
|MIN
FG
6:13
Greg Zuerlein Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 6:25
|3
|7
FG
1:49
Greg Joseph Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 49 yards, 4:25
|3
|10
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|203
|191
|New York
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
