Win Probability 88.5%
|TEN
|LAR
TEN 88.5%
TEN
21
LAR
3
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN74
- 88LAR
Turnovers
- TEN1
- 2LAR
Possession15:1012:51TENLAR
1st Downs
- TEN7
- 7LAR
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|21
|21
|Rams
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|TEN
|LAR
FG
3:46
Matt Gay Made 34 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 49 yards, 4:47
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|TEN
|LAR
TD
12:21
Geoff Swaim Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 2 Yrds, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-B.Kern.
1 play, 2 yards, 0:04
|7
|3
TD
12:10
Kevin Byard 24 Yrd Interception Return, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-B.Kern.
1 play, 0 yards, 0:11
|14
|3
TD
2:10
Ryan Tannehill 1 Yard Rush, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-B.Kern.
14 plays, 64 yards, 7:39
|21
|3
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|195
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|132
|209
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|277
|155
|Los Angeles
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|245
|168
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
NFL News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is NFL's new comeback king after another double-digit rally
Baltimore has struggled at times with slow starts and early deficits, but with Jackson at quarterback, no challenge is too difficult to overcome.
Kingsbury has fun with Texas fans while praising McCoy's performance
Kliff Kingsbury praises Colt McCoy's play and says it should cheer up Texas fans after their loss to Iowa State the previous day.
Dak on Cowboys' loss: 'We got beat… in every aspect.'
Dak Prescott does not mince his words when sounding off on the Cowboys brutal loss to the Broncos.
Broncos get a break after bizarre blocked punt
After the Cowboys block the punt and the Broncos recover, the Broncos are given possession after it was determined the ball was touched by the Cowboys past the line of scrimmage.
Chipper Bill Belichick reflects on how New England Patriots have turned season around
The Patriots' season has changed course after three straight wins, morphing from a 2-4 team to a 5-4 playoff contender in the wide-open AFC.
Mahomes makes incredible throw on the run to seal win for Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes scrambles and finds Tyreek Hill down the field for the first down as the Chiefs seal the win vs. the Packers.