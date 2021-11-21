Game Leaders
Passing Yards
Receiving Yards
Win Probability 100%
|GB
|MIN
MIN 100%
GB
31
MIN
34
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB467
- 408MIN
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0MIN
Possession31:0128:59GBMIN
1st Downs
- GB21
- 25MIN
Game Information
- Minneapolis, MN 55415
- Line: GB -1.5
- Over/Under: 47.0
Game Highlights
Vikings win it on Joseph's FG in final seconds
Packers tie it late with Valdes-Scantling's 75-yard TD
Cousins takes huge hit, still delivers ball to Jefferson for TD
Rodgers' failed timeout call turns into TD pass to Adams
Rodgers buys time in the pocket, finds Adams for TD
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|3
|7
|7
|14
|31
|Vikings
|9
|7
|7
|11
|34
|first Quarter
|GB
|MIN
FG
13:17
Mason Crosby Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 39 yards, 1:43
|3
|0
FG
9:19
Greg Joseph Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 42 yards, 4:03
|3
|3
TD
1:48
Dalvin Cook 1 Yard Rush, G.Joseph extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 84 yards, 3:20
|3
|9
|second Quarter
|GB
|MIN
TD
7:37
Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 10 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
7 plays, 78 yards, 3:38
|3
|16
TD
0:30
Josiah Deguara Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 25 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9 plays, 74 yards, 3:48
|10
|16
|third Quarter
|GB
|MIN
TD
8:26
Justin Jefferson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 9 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
14 plays, 75 yards, 6:34
|10
|23
TD
3:35
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 10 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:51
|17
|23
|fourth Quarter
|GB
|MIN
TD
7:49
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 18 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
12 plays, 94 yards, 7:02
|24
|23
TD
2:17
Justin Jefferson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 23 Yrds, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Cook rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
12 plays, 79 yards, 5:32
|24
|31
TD
2:08
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 75 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
1 play, 75 yards, 0:09
|31
|31
FG
0:02
Greg Joseph Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 64 yards, 2:08
|31
|34
NFL News
Tyrod Taylor reaches the end zone twice in Texans' victory
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor takes it himself to the end zone for two Texans' scores in a win over the Titans.
Vikings win it on Joseph's FG in final seconds
Vikings get the win over the Packers after Greg Joseph puts through the field goal.
Swift finds a hole for big Lions' TD
D'Andre Swift breaks free for a 57-yard touchdown run to get the Lions on the board.
Mayfield flips it to Chubb for a TD
Baker Mayfield tosses it to Nick Chubb in the end zone to extend the Browns' lead over the Lions.
Landry takes direct snap for Browns TD
Jarvis Landry takes the snap and speeds up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown.
Packers tie it late with Valdes-Scantling's 75-yard TD
Aaron Rodgers heaves it to Marquez Valdes-Scantling who outruns the defense for a 75-yard touchdown.