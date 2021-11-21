Win Probability 100%

GB
MIN
MIN 100%

GB

31

MIN

34

END GAME

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB467
    • 408MIN

  • Turnovers

    • GB0
    • 0MIN

  • Possession

    GBMIN
    31:0128:59

  • 1st Downs

    • GB21
    • 25MIN

Game Information

U.S. Bank Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Minneapolis, MN 55415
Capacity: 66,468

Game Highlights

Vikings win it on Joseph's FG in final seconds

Vikings win it on Joseph's FG in final seconds
0:34

Packers tie it late with Valdes-Scantling's 75-yard TD

Packers tie it late with Valdes-Scantling's 75-yard TD
0:47

Cousins takes huge hit, still delivers ball to Jefferson for TD

Cousins takes huge hit, still delivers ball to Jefferson for TD
0:18

Rodgers' failed timeout call turns into TD pass to Adams

Rodgers' failed timeout call turns into TD pass to Adams
0:34

Rodgers buys time in the pocket, finds Adams for TD

Rodgers buys time in the pocket, finds Adams for TD
0:28

Scoring Summary

1234T
Packers3771431
Vikings9771134
first QuarterGBMIN
FG
13:17
Mason Crosby Made 54 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 39 yards, 1:43
30
FG
9:19
Greg Joseph Made 51 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 42 yards, 4:03
33
TD
1:48
Dalvin Cook 1 Yard Rush, G.Joseph extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
6 plays, 84 yards, 3:20
39
second QuarterGBMIN
TD
7:37
Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 10 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
7 plays, 78 yards, 3:38
316
TD
0:30
Josiah Deguara Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 25 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9 plays, 74 yards, 3:48
1016
third QuarterGBMIN
TD
8:26
Justin Jefferson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 9 Yrds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-J.Berry.
14 plays, 75 yards, 6:34
1023
TD
3:35
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 10 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:51
1723
fourth QuarterGBMIN
TD
7:49
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 18 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
12 plays, 94 yards, 7:02
2423
TD
2:17
Justin Jefferson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 23 Yrds, (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Cook rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
12 plays, 79 yards, 5:32
2431
TD
2:08
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 75 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
1 play, 75 yards, 0:09
3131
FG
0:02
Greg Joseph Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 64 yards, 2:08
3134
Data is currently unavailable.