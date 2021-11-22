Win Probability 70.4%
|PIT
|LAC
LAC 70.4%
PIT
3
LAC
0
1st & Goal at PIT 4
(2:20) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams. PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre, Defensive Pass Interference, 3 yards, enforced at PIT 4 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT42
- 79LAC
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0LAC
Possession6:096:31PITLAC
1st Downs
- PIT4
- 5LAC
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|3
|3
|Chargers
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|PIT
|LAC
FG
8:33
Chris Boswell Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 57 yards, 6:31
|3
|0
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|177
|185
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|216
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|223
|262
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
