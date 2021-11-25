Win Probability 64.2%
|LV
|DAL
LV 64.2%
LV
17
DAL
6
2nd & 1 at DAL 34
(8:13) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 38 for 4 yards (Q.Jefferson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LV166
- 103DAL
Turnovers
- LV0
- 0DAL
Possession9:2312:24LVDAL
1st Downs
- LV11
- 8DAL
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|14
|3
|17
|Cowboys
|6
|0
|6
|first Quarter
|LV
|DAL
TD
11:45
DeSean Jackson Pass From Derek Carr for 56 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
3 plays, 71 yards, 1:15
|7
|0
TD
7:38
Sean McKeon Pass From Dak Prescott for 10 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:07
|7
|6
TD
1:36
Josh Jacobs 1 Yard Rush Daniel Carlson Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 60 yards, 3:44
|14
|6
|second Quarter
|LV
|DAL
FG
8:50
Daniel Carlson Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 74 yards, 5:57
|17
|6
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Los Angeles
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|265
|Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|223
|262
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|293
|214
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|New York
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|189
|246
NFL News
Bears, Lions start Thanksgiving off with coin toss gaffe
Bears LB Christian Jones tries to defer on the coin toss after the Lions already deferred.
DeSean Jackson gets Las Vegas Raiders going with first touchdown in silver and black
Jackson zoomed for a 56-yard touchdown off a Derek Carr pass to get the Raiders started quickly against the Cowboys.
Bears cap tumultuous week for Matt Nagy with narrow win over Lions
After a dizzying couple of days surrounding their head coach, the Bears eked out a last-second win against the winless Detroit Lions.
Santos' game-ending FG ends Bears' skid versus winless Lions
— Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
Bears kick game-winning FG as time expires to keep Lions winless
Cairo Santos kicks a 28-yard field goal in the game's final second to give the Bears a 16-14 win over the Lions.
Goff slings to Hockenson for Lions TD
T.J. Hockenson catches Jared Goff's second touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter vs. the Bears.