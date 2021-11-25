Win Probability 64.2%

LV
DAL
LV 64.2%

LV

17

DAL

6

2nd & 1 at DAL 34

(8:13) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 38 for 4 yards (Q.Jefferson).

  Total Yards

    • LV166
    • 103DAL

  Turnovers

    • LV0
    • 0DAL

  Possession

    LVDAL
    9:2312:24

  1st Downs

    • LV11
    • 8DAL

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  Arlington, TX 76011
  57°
Capacity: 100,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:DAL 38
Drive:2 plays, 13 yards, 0:33
WIN %: 64.2
CBS1234T
Raiders14317
Cowboys606
first QuarterLVDAL
TD
11:45
DeSean Jackson Pass From Derek Carr for 56 Yrds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
3 plays, 71 yards, 1:15
70
TD
7:38
Sean McKeon Pass From Dak Prescott for 10 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:07
76
TD
1:36
Josh Jacobs 1 Yard Rush Daniel Carlson Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 60 yards, 3:44
146
second QuarterLVDAL
FG
8:50
Daniel Carlson Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 74 yards, 5:57
176
