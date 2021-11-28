Win Probability 74%

TEN
NE
NE 74%

TEN

6

NE

13

Two-Minute Warning

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN136
    • 164NE

  • Turnovers

    • TEN0
    • 0NE

  • Possession

    TENNE
    12:2115:39

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN10
    • 10NE

Game Information

Gillette Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Foxboro, MA 02035
  • 36°
Capacity: 65,878
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NE 38
Drive:2 plays, 37 yds2 plays, 37 yards, 1:04
TEN NE 50 20 20 TEN NE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 74
Two-Minute Warning
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Titans066
Patriots7613
first QuarterTENNE
TD
7:37
Kendrick Bourne Pass From Mac Jones for 4 Yrds, N.Folk extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
9 plays, 37 yards, 4:46
07
second QuarterTENNE
TD
14:29
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 1 Yard Randy Bullock Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
14 plays, 74 yards, 8:09
67
FG
9:50
Nick Folk Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:38
610
FG
3:04
Nick Folk Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 47 yards, 2:57
613
Data is currently unavailable.