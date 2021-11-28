Win Probability 74%
|TEN
|NE
NE 74%
TEN
6
NE
13
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN136
- 164NE
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 0NE
Possession12:2115:39TENNE
1st Downs
- TEN10
- 10NE
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|6
|6
|Patriots
|7
|6
|13
|first Quarter
|TEN
|NE
TD
7:37
Kendrick Bourne Pass From Mac Jones for 4 Yrds, N.Folk extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
9 plays, 37 yards, 4:46
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|TEN
|NE
TD
14:29
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 1 Yard Randy Bullock Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
14 plays, 74 yards, 8:09
|6
|7
FG
9:50
Nick Folk Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:38
|6
|10
FG
3:04
Nick Folk Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 47 yards, 2:57
|6
|13
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|291
|254
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|309
|245
|Houston
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|150
|271
|Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|159
|262
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|326
|182
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|New York
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
