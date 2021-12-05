Win Probability 70.4%
|TB
|ATL
TB 70.4%
TB
13
ATL
7
1st & Goal at TB 1
(9:32) (Shotgun) J.Matthews reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to T.Sharpe [A.Nelson].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB148
- 167ATL
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0ATL
Possession11:438:50TBATL
1st Downs
- TB10
- 9ATL
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Atlanta, GA
59°
- Line: TB -10.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|13
|0
|13
|Falcons
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|TB
|ATL
TD
9:53
Leonard Fournette Pass From Tom Brady for 3 Yrds Ryan Succop Made Ex. Pt
13 plays, 75 yards, 5:07
|7
|0
TD
6:40
Mike Davis 17 Yard Rush, Y.Koo extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-T.Morstead.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:13
|7
|7
TD
4:24
Cameron Brate Pass From Tom Brady for 3 Yrds Ryan Succop Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:17
|13
|7
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|253
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|302
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|276
