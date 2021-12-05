Win Probability 70.8%
|DEN
|KC
KC 70.8%
DEN
3
KC
10
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DEN152
- 140KC
Turnovers
- DEN0
- 0KC
Possession10:5117:09DENKC
1st Downs
- DEN9
- 9KC
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Kansas City, MO
50°
- Line: KC -8.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Broncos
|0
|3
|3
|Chiefs
|10
|0
|10
|first Quarter
|DEN
|KC
TD
6:56
Patrick Mahomes 10 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
12 plays, 72 yards, 6:03
|0
|7
FG
2:27
Harrison Butker Made 56 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 42 yards, 3:30
|0
|10
|second Quarter
|DEN
|KC
FG
13:38
Brandon McManus Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 51 yards, 3:48
|3
|10
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|314
|315
|Denver
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|228
|196
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|274
|312
