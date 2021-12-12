Win Probability 74.3%
|DAL
|WSH
DAL 74.3%
DAL
3
WSH
0
2nd & 5 at WSH 7
(4:07) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to E.Elliott. PENALTY on DAL-T.Smith, Illegal Formation, 5 yards, enforced at WAS 7 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL104
- 16WSH
Turnovers
- DAL1
- 1WSH
Possession2:218:32DALWSH
1st Downs
- DAL5
- 1WSH
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Landover, MD
48°
- Line: DAL -6.5
- Over/Under: 48.0
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|Washington
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|DAL
|WSH
FG
9:37
Greg Zuerlein Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 54 yards, 5:23
|3
|0
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|267
|Washington
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|246
|297
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|New York
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|211
|273
NFL News
Kansas City Chiefs get scoop-and-score touchdown on game's first play vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Hughes returned a Josh Jacobs fumble 23 yards for a touchdown to give the Chiefs an early 7-0 lead.
Who's the better bet between the Cardinals and Rams?
Doug Kezirian and Tyler Fulghum break down why they like the Cardinals over the Rams on Monday Night Football.
Detroit Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant out at least 6 weeks with ligament sprain in thumb
Pistons forward Jerami Grant, who leads the team with 20.1 points per game, will be out at least six weeks with a ligament sprain of his right thumb.
NFL Week 14 fashion: 'Tis the season to stay warm and look good
It's getting late in the year, which means there is chill in the air. So NFL players arrived in Week 14 ready for the cold.
Josh McDaniels fondly recalls Demaryius Thomas, 'devastated' by former WR's death
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was the Broncos' head coach when Denver drafted Demaryius Thomas, fondly recalled his relationship with the receiver and said he is "devastated" by his death.
Kansas City Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed out vs. Las Vegas Raiders after brother's death
The Chiefs will play Sunday against the Raiders without starting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, whose brother was killed Friday night in Louisiana.