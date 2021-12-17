Win Probability 51.3%

KC
LAC
LAC 51.3%

KC

13

LAC

14

4th & 1 at LAC 2

(1:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC255
    • 250LAC

  • Turnovers

    • KC1
    • 1LAC

  • Possession

    KCLAC
    20:4022:32

  • 1st Downs

    • KC16
    • 16LAC

Game Information

SoFi Stadium
Coverage: FOX/NFL NET
Capacity: 71,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:LAC 2
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
KC LAC 50 20 20 KC LAC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 1 at LAC 2
WIN %: 51.3
Mecole HardmanKC, WR, #17

1CAR
0YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL NET1234T
Chiefs73313
Chargers014014
first QuarterKCLAC
TD
7:34
Michael Burton 7 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
11 plays, 95 yards, 5:53
70
second QuarterKCLAC
FG
14:50
Harrison Butker Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 46 yards, 5:30
100
TD
9:12
Justin Herbert 1 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Long.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:36
107
TD
3:15
Jalen Guyton Pass From Justin Herbert for 4 Yrds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Long.
9 plays, 42 yards, 4:56
1014
third QuarterKCLAC
FG
12:16
Harrison Butker Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 61 yards, 2:48
1314
Data is currently unavailable.