Win Probability 51.3%
|KC
|LAC
LAC 51.3%
KC
13
LAC
14
4th & 1 at LAC 2
(1:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC255
- 250LAC
Turnovers
- KC1
- 1LAC
Possession20:4022:32KCLAC
1st Downs
- KC16
- 16LAC
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Inglewood, CA
53°
- Line: KC -3.0
- Over/Under: 54.0
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|3
|3
|13
|Chargers
|0
|14
|0
|14
|first Quarter
|KC
|LAC
TD
7:34
Michael Burton 7 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
11 plays, 95 yards, 5:53
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|KC
|LAC
FG
14:50
Harrison Butker Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 46 yards, 5:30
|10
|0
TD
9:12
Justin Herbert 1 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Long.
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:36
|10
|7
TD
3:15
Jalen Guyton Pass From Justin Herbert for 4 Yrds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Long.
9 plays, 42 yards, 4:56
|10
|14
|third Quarter
|KC
|LAC
FG
12:16
Harrison Butker Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 61 yards, 2:48
|13
|14
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|351
|268
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|351
|336
|Denver
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|275
|228
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|283
|360
