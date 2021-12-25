Win Probability 86.8%

CLE
GB
GB 86.8%

CLE

12

GB

21

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CLE202
    • 204GB

  • Turnovers

    • CLE3
    • 0GB

  • Possession

    CLEGB
    15:4814:12

  • 1st Downs

    • CLE13
    • 13GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field
Coverage: FOX/NFL NET
Capacity: 81,441

HALFTIME

Last Play:
WIN %: 86.8
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX/NFL NET1234T
Browns6612
Packers71421
first QuarterCLEGB
TD
12:21
Nick Chubb 1 Yard Rush, C.Naggar extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-D.Colquitt.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:39
60
TD
5:13
Allen Lazard Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 11 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
5 plays, 53 yards, 3:24
67
second QuarterCLEGB
TD
10:47
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 9 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10 plays, 78 yards, 4:48
614
TD
7:03
Harrison Bryant Pass From Baker Mayfield for 1 Yard, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Mayfield pass to D.Peoples-Jones is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
6 plays, 70 yards, 3:44
1214
TD
0:12
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 1 Yard, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9 plays, 49 yards, 1:39
1221
