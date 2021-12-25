Win Probability 86.8%
|CLE
|GB
GB 86.8%
CLE
12
GB
21
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE202
- 204GB
Turnovers
- CLE3
- 0GB
Possession15:4814:12CLEGB
1st Downs
- CLE13
- 13GB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Green Bay, WI
35°
- Line: GB -7.5
- Over/Under: 47.0
HALFTIME
|FOX/NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|6
|6
|12
|Packers
|7
|14
|21
|first Quarter
|CLE
|GB
TD
12:21
Nick Chubb 1 Yard Rush, C.Naggar extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-D.Colquitt.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:39
|6
|0
TD
5:13
Allen Lazard Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 11 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
5 plays, 53 yards, 3:24
|6
|7
|second Quarter
|CLE
|GB
TD
10:47
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 9 Yrds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10 plays, 78 yards, 4:48
|6
|14
TD
7:03
Harrison Bryant Pass From Baker Mayfield for 1 Yard, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Mayfield pass to D.Peoples-Jones is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
6 plays, 70 yards, 3:44
|12
|14
TD
0:12
Davante Adams Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 1 Yard, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
9 plays, 49 yards, 1:39
|12
|21
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|369
|303
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|334
|315
|Pittsburgh
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|291
|335
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|292
|305
2021 NFC North Standings
