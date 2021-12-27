Win Probability 96.6%

WSH
DAL
DAL 96.6%

WSH

7

DAL

28

3rd & 2 at WSH 11

(10:40) (Shotgun) E.Elliott left end for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WSH93
    • 232DAL

  • Turnovers

    • WSH2
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    WSHDAL
    14:235:03

  • 1st Downs

    • WSH5
    • 13DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 100,000

Touchdown

WSH DAL 50 20 20 WSH DAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 2 at WSH 11
WIN %: 96.6
(10:40) (Shotgun) E.Elliott left end for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.

Greg ZuerleinDAL, PK, #2

2NO.
2TB
100TB%
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Washington077
Cowboys21728
first QuarterWSHDAL
TD
7:47
Ezekiel Elliott Pass From Dak Prescott for 5 Yrds Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 71 yards, 3:45
07
TD
3:08
Dalton Schultz Pass From Dak Prescott for 9 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
8 plays, 74 yards, 3:00
014
TD
2:27
DeMarcus Lawrence 40 Yrd Interception Return Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 3 yards, 0:51
021
second QuarterWSHDAL
TD
14:53
Antonio Gibson Pass From Taylor Heinicke for 8 Yrds Joey Slye Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:32
721
TD
10:34
Ezekiel Elliott 11 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:11
728
Data is currently unavailable.