Win Probability 96.6%
|WSH
|DAL
DAL 96.6%
WSH
7
DAL
28
3rd & 2 at WSH 11
(10:40) (Shotgun) E.Elliott left end for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH93
- 232DAL
Turnovers
- WSH2
- 0DAL
Possession14:235:03WSHDAL
1st Downs
- WSH5
- 13DAL
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Arlington, TX
71°
- Line: DAL -10.0
- Over/Under: 46.0
Touchdown
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington
|0
|7
|7
|Cowboys
|21
|7
|28
|first Quarter
|WSH
|DAL
TD
7:47
Ezekiel Elliott Pass From Dak Prescott for 5 Yrds Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 71 yards, 3:45
|0
|7
TD
3:08
Dalton Schultz Pass From Dak Prescott for 9 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
8 plays, 74 yards, 3:00
|0
|14
TD
2:27
DeMarcus Lawrence 40 Yrd Interception Return Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 3 yards, 0:51
|0
|21
|second Quarter
|WSH
|DAL
TD
14:53
Antonio Gibson Pass From Taylor Heinicke for 8 Yrds Joey Slye Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:32
|7
|21
TD
10:34
Ezekiel Elliott 11 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:11
|7
|28
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|401
|293
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|398
|318
|Washington
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|283
|351
|New York
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|248
|365
