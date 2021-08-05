Win Probability 59.4%
|DAL
|PIT
DAL 59.4%
DAL
3
PIT
0
3rd & 15 at PIT 40
(4:20) (Shotgun) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to S.Fehoko (J.Pierre).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL147
- 108PIT
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 1PIT
Possession9:1916:21DALPIT
1st Downs
- DAL10
- 5PIT
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|0
|3
|Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|DAL
|PIT
FG
7:07
Hunter Niswander Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 37 yards, 4:47
|3
|0
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
