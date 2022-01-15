Win Probability 87.8%

LV
CIN
CIN 87.8%

LV

6

CIN

13

4th & 1 at LV 31

(3:32) (Shotgun) J.Chase right end pushed ob at LV 16 for 15 yards (D.Deablo).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LV109
    • 181CIN

  • Turnovers

    • LV1
    • 0CIN

  • Possession

    LVCIN
    14:5311:35

  • 1st Downs

    • LV5
    • 10CIN

Game Information

Paul Brown Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 65,515
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:LV 16
Drive:9 plays, 66 yds9 plays, 66 yards, 4:23
LV CIN 50 20 20 LV CIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 1 at LV 31
WIN %: 87.8
(3:32) (Shotgun) J.Chase right end pushed ob at LV 16 for 15 yards (D.Deablo).

Ja'Marr ChaseCIN, WR, #1

4REC
65YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Raiders336
Bengals10313
first QuarterLVCIN
FG
9:28
Daniel Carlson Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 47 yards, 5:37
30
TD
4:43
C.J. Uzomah Pass From Joe Burrow for 7 Yrds Evan McPherson Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:52
37
FG
1:18
Evan McPherson Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 2 yards, 1:46
310
second QuarterLVCIN
FG
10:23
Evan McPherson Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 33 yards, 3:52
313
FG
7:58
Daniel Carlson Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 51 yards, 2:25
613
Data is currently unavailable.

NFL News