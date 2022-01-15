Win Probability 87.8%
|LV
|CIN
CIN 87.8%
LV
6
CIN
13
4th & 1 at LV 31
(3:32) (Shotgun) J.Chase right end pushed ob at LV 16 for 15 yards (D.Deablo).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LV109
- 181CIN
Turnovers
- LV1
- 0CIN
Possession14:5311:35LVCIN
1st Downs
- LV5
- 10CIN
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Cincinnati, OH
31°
- Line: CIN -6.0
- Over/Under: 48.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raiders
|3
|3
|6
|Bengals
|10
|3
|13
|first Quarter
|LV
|CIN
FG
9:28
Daniel Carlson Made 47 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 47 yards, 5:37
|3
|0
TD
4:43
C.J. Uzomah Pass From Joe Burrow for 7 Yrds Evan McPherson Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:52
|3
|7
FG
1:18
Evan McPherson Made 31 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 2 yards, 1:46
|3
|10
|second Quarter
|LV
|CIN
FG
10:23
Evan McPherson Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 33 yards, 3:52
|3
|13
FG
7:58
Daniel Carlson Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 51 yards, 2:25
|6
|13
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|480
|364
|Las Vegas
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|374
|439
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|474
|459
|Denver
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|335
|322
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|460
|376
|Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|343
|398
|Cleveland
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|349
|371
|Baltimore
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|387
|392
