Win Probability 71%
|PIT
|KC
KC 71%
PIT
0
KC
0
4th & 2 at PIT 39
(11:22) P.Harvin punts 47 yards to KC 14, Center-C.Kuntz, out of bounds.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT32
- 65KC
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 1KC
Possession7:3211:15PITKC
1st Downs
- PIT2
- 3KC
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Kansas City, MO
33°
- Line: KC -12.0
- Over/Under: 46.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|460
|376
|Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|343
|398
|Cleveland
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|349
|371
|Baltimore
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|387
|392
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|480
|364
|Las Vegas
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|374
|439
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|474
|459
|Denver
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|335
|322
NFL News
Stephen A. can't stop laughing after the Cowboys' playoff loss
Stephen A. Smith revels in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers after he said they wouldn't win a playoff game.
NFL playoff officiating decisions: What happened on controversial calls -- right and wrong -- and what came next
We explain the biggest officiating questions and controversial calls of this year's playoffs, including a wild ending to the 49ers-Cowboys game.
Dallas Cowboys show their warts in wild-card washout against 49ers
The Cowboys couldn't get off a final snap during a chaotic ending to a playoff game that saw the Cowboys get penalized 14 times.
49ers hang on late for 23-17 wild-card victory over Cowboys
— Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have started another playoff run after hanging on in a frantic wild-card finish against Dallas.
Cowboys can't get a play off in time in wild final sequence
Dak Prescott hurries to the line with time winding down, but an official jumps in to respot the ball, and the Cowboys can't get a play off.
San Francisco 49ers pull off stunner on road, hand mistake-prone Dallas Cowboys early playoff exit
A strong 49ers defensive effort combined with plenty of Cowboys mistakes allowed San Francisco to emerge with a 23-17 victory in the first postseason meeting between the teams since 1995.