Win Probability 100%
|SF
|GB
SF 100%
SF
13
GB
10
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF212
- 263GB
Turnovers
- SF1
- 1GB
Possession30:3629:24SFGB
1st Downs
- SF12
- 14GB
Game Highlights
49ers returned blocked punt for TD to tie score
Packers get off to fast start vs. 49ers with AJ Dillon TD
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|0
|0
|3
|10
|13
|Packers
|7
|0
|0
|3
|10
|first Quarter
|SF
|GB
TD
9:25
AJ Dillon 6 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10 plays, 69 yards, 5:35
|0
|7
|third Quarter
|SF
|GB
FG
8:17
Robbie Gould Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 39 yards, 6:47
|3
|7
|fourth Quarter
|SF
|GB
FG
11:30
Mason Crosby Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 57 yards, 9:01
|3
|10
TD
4:41
Blocked Punt Recovered by Talanoa Hufanga, returned for TD (SF), R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
3 plays, -9 yards, 1:29
|10
|10
FG
0:04
Robbie Gould Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 3:20
|13
|10
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|460
|372
|Arizona
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|449
|366
|San Francisco
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|427
|365
|Seattle
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|395
|366