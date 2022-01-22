Win Probability 100%

SF
GB
SF 100%

SF

13

GB

10

END GAME

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SF212
    • 263GB

  • Turnovers

    • SF1
    • 1GB

  • Possession

    SFGB
    30:3629:24

  • 1st Downs

    • SF12
    • 14GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Green Bay, WI
Capacity: 81,441

Game Highlights

49ers returned blocked punt for TD to tie score

1:00

Packers get off to fast start vs. 49ers with AJ Dillon TD

0:28

Scoring Summary

1234T
49ers0031013
Packers700310
first QuarterSFGB
TD
9:25
AJ Dillon 6 Yard Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Wirtel, Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10 plays, 69 yards, 5:35
07
third QuarterSFGB
FG
8:17
Robbie Gould Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 39 yards, 6:47
37
fourth QuarterSFGB
FG
11:30
Mason Crosby Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 57 yards, 9:01
310
TD
4:41
Blocked Punt Recovered by Talanoa Hufanga, returned for TD (SF), R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
3 plays, -9 yards, 1:29
1010
FG
0:04
Robbie Gould Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 3:20
1310
