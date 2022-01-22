Win Probability 59.7%

CIN
TEN
CIN 59.7%

CIN

6

TEN

0

4th & 7 at TEN 27

(2:15) E.McPherson 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CIN84
    • 15TEN

  • Turnovers

    • CIN0
    • 1TEN

  • Possession

    CINTEN
    4:478:02

  • 1st Downs

    • CIN2
    • 2TEN

Game Information

Nissan Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Capacity: 69,143

Field Goal

CIN TEN 50 20 20 CIN TEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 7 at TEN 27
WIN %: 59.7
(2:15) E.McPherson 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.

Evan McPhersonCIN, PK, #2

2NO.
2TB
100TB%
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Bengals66
Titans00
first QuarterCINTEN
FG
12:06
Evan McPherson Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 22 yards, 2:50
30
FG
2:15
Evan McPherson Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 61 yards, 3:41
60
