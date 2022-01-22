Win Probability 59.7%
|CIN
|TEN
CIN 59.7%
CIN
6
TEN
0
4th & 7 at TEN 27
(2:15) E.McPherson 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN84
- 15TEN
Turnovers
- CIN0
- 1TEN
Possession4:478:02CINTEN
1st Downs
- CIN2
- 2TEN
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Nashville, TN
36°
- Line: TEN -4.0
- Over/Under: 48.5
Field Goal
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bengals
|6
|6
|Titans
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|CIN
|TEN
FG
12:06
Evan McPherson Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 22 yards, 2:50
|3
|0
FG
2:15
Evan McPherson Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 61 yards, 3:41
|6
|0
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|460
|376
|Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|343
|398
|Cleveland
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|349
|371
|Baltimore
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|387
|392
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|419
|354
|Indianapolis
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|451
|365
|Houston
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|280
|452
|Jacksonville
|3
|14
|0
|.176
|253
|457
