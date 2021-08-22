Win Probability 57.6%
|NYG
|CLE
CLE 57.6%
NYG
7
CLE
7
1st & 10 at CLE 42
(14:29) C.Keenum pass short left to A.Janovich to 50 for 8 yards (M.Harper).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG99
- 106CLE
Turnovers
- NYG0
- 0CLE
Possession6:368:55NYGCLE
1st Downs
- NYG7
- 7CLE
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|7
|0
|7
|Browns
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|NYG
|CLE
TD
7:19
KhaDarel Hodge Pass From Case Keenum for 7 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
10 plays, 81 yards, 5:33
|0
|7
TD
0:32
Devontae Booker 1 Yard Rush, R.Santoso extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:47
|7
|7
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|35
|New York
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|12
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|16
|59
|Dallas
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|55
2021 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|39
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|13
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|31
