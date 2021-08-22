Win Probability 57.6%

NYG
CLE
CLE 57.6%

NYG

7

CLE

7

1st & 10 at CLE 42

(14:29) C.Keenum pass short left to A.Janovich to 50 for 8 yards (M.Harper).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NYG99
    • 106CLE

  • Turnovers

    • NYG0
    • 0CLE

  • Possession

    NYGCLE
    6:368:55

  • 1st Downs

    • NYG7
    • 7CLE

Game Information

FirstEnergy Stadium
Coverage: NFL
  • Cleveland, OH 44114
  • 82°
Capacity: 67,431
Down:2nd & 2
Ball on:50
Drive:3 plays, 25 yds3 plays, 25 yards, 1:03
NYG CLE 50 20 20 NYG CLE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CLE 42
WIN %: 57.6
(14:29) C.Keenum pass short left to A.Janovich to 50 for 8 yards (M.Harper).

Andy JanovichCLE, FB, #31

1REC
8YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NFL1234T
Giants707
Browns707
first QuarterNYGCLE
TD
7:19
KhaDarel Hodge Pass From Case Keenum for 7 Yrds, C.Parkey extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-J.Gillan.
10 plays, 81 yards, 5:33
07
TD
0:32
Devontae Booker 1 Yard Rush, R.Santoso extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-R.Dixon.
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:47
77
