Win Probability 70.4%
|MIN
|NO
MIN 70.4%
MIN
7
NO
0
1st & 10 at NO 25
(8:12) (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Ingram pushed ob at NO 27 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN74
- -1NO
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 0NO
Possession0:276:48MINNO
1st Downs
- MIN7
- 0NO
|NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|7
|7
|Saints
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|MIN
|NO
TD
8:12
Alexander Mattison Pass From Kirk Cousins for 15 Yds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
13 plays, 75 yards, 6:48
|7
|0
2022 NFC North Standings
2022 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|27
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|59
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|68
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|81
NFL News
Stephen A. expects Lamar Jackson to 'put on a show' vs. Bills
Stephen A. Smith expects Lamar Jackson to outshine Josh Allen when the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bulls this Sunday.
Is it time to start worrying about the Bucs?
Bart Scott and Dan Graziano explain why it isn't time to panic about the Buccaneers.
Favre's charity donated to USM Athletic Foundation
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre's charity, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130K to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, according to tax records.
Is Jameis Winston the Saints' franchise QB?
Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf talks about Jameis Winston dealing with a back injury and his future with the Saints.
Tua Tagovailoa expected to be interviewed as part of NFL-NFLPA investigation into QB's quick return from injury, sources say
Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed early this week in the NFL and NFLPA's joint investigation of the injured Dolphins QB's quick return to last weekend's game against the Bills, sources told ESPN.
Sights and sounds from Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints in London
Pub stops, rugby fields, the Underground and more. The NFL's first London game of the season is Sunday. Here's what the two teams are up to.