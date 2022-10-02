Win Probability 52.9%
|KC
|TB
KC 52.9%
KC
7
TB
0
1st & 10 at KC 34
(12:14) L.Fournette left end to KC 38 for -4 yards (G.Karlaftis).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC21
- 34TB
Turnovers
- KC0
- 1TB
Possession2:040:42KCTB
1st Downs
- KC1
- 2TB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Tampa, FL
75°
- Line: TB -2.0
- Over/Under: 47.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|7
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|KC
|TB
TD
14:14
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 16 Yds, M.Wright extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
2 plays, 21 yards, 0:42
|7
|0
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|65
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|92
|108
|Denver
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|66
|68
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|100
2022 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|27
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|101
|Carolina
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|85
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|76
|96
