Win Probability 51.4%
|CLE
|CAR
CLE 51.4%
CLE
0
CAR
0
3rd & 10 at CAR 20
(12:33) (No Huddle, Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass deep middle intended for S.Smith INTERCEPTED by G.Delpit at CAR 38. G.Delpit to CAR 42 for -4 yards (S.Smith).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CLE60
- 18CAR
Turnovers
- CLE0
- 1CAR
Possession7:3210:02CLECAR
1st Downs
- CLE4
- 2CAR
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Charlotte, NC
82°
- Line: CAR -1.5
- Over/Under: 42.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
2022 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2022 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
