Win Probability 58.2%
|CIN
|BAL
BAL 58.2%
CIN
7
BAL
10
Timeout #2 by CIN at 01:09.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN133
- 166BAL
Turnovers
- CIN0
- 1BAL
Possession15:5013:01CINBAL
1st Downs
- CIN7
- 12BAL
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Baltimore, MD
51°
- Line: BAL -3.0
- Over/Under: 47.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bengals
|0
|7
|7
|Ravens
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|CIN
|BAL
FG
8:03
Justin Tucker Made 37 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 51 yards, 4:54
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|CIN
|BAL
TD
13:26
Mark Andrews Pass From Lamar Jackson for 11 Yds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-J.Stout.
7 plays, 50 yards, 2:55
|0
|10
TD
4:54
Hayden Hurst Pass From Joe Burrow for 19 Yds, E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Adomitis, Holder-K.Huber.
7 plays, 83 yards, 4:24
|7
|10
2022 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|70
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|119
|100
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|133
|125
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|77
|128
NFL News
Baker Mayfield in boot, Panthers unsure of status for Week 6
Baker Mayfield suffered a left ankle injury that had him in a boot after Sunday's loss to the 49ers. The Panthers are unsure of his status for next week.
Judging NFL Week 5 overreactions: Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year?
The Cowboys, Giants and Pats had a good day, the Packers and Commanders a bad one, and there were overreactions aplenty worth judging.
Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17
— The Philadelphia Eagles are still the NFL's only undefeated team, winning their fifth game in a row thanks to a whole lot of grit and a bit of good fortune.
Cowboys secure victory with back-to-back defensive stops
Malik Hooker hauls in the interception and Sam Williams recovers the strip sack by Micah Parsons to secure the victory for the Cowboys.
Doug Pederson says Jaguars confident in Trevor Lawrence despite recent struggles
Despite back-to-back bad games from Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson isn't worried about his QB, saying, "He's going to get better."
Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win
— On the Rams' third offensive play, Dallas' Dorance Armstrong bashed through their offensive line and hit Matthew Stafford. DeMarcus Lawrence scooped up the quarterback's fumble and rumbled into the end zone.