CIN
BAL
BAL 58.2%

CIN

7

BAL

10

Timeout #2 by CIN at 01:09.

    • CIN133
    • 166BAL

    • CIN0
    • 1BAL

    CINBAL
    15:5013:01

    • CIN7
    • 12BAL

M&T Bank Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 70,745
Down:2nd & 2
Ball on:CIN 39
Drive:4 plays, 23 yds4 plays, 23 yards, 0:45
CIN BAL 50 20 20 CIN BAL 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
WIN %: 58.2
NBC1234T
Bengals077
Ravens3710
first QuarterCINBAL
FG
8:03
Justin Tucker Made 37 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 51 yards, 4:54
03
second QuarterCINBAL
TD
13:26
Mark Andrews Pass From Lamar Jackson for 11 Yds, J.Tucker extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Moore, Holder-J.Stout.
7 plays, 50 yards, 2:55
010
TD
4:54
Hayden Hurst Pass From Joe Burrow for 19 Yds, E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Adomitis, Holder-K.Huber.
7 plays, 83 yards, 4:24
710
