Game Leaders
Passing Yards
J. Allen13-23, 180 YDS, 1 TD
P. Mahomes16-29, 234 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing Yards
D. Singletary10 CAR, 76 YDS
C. Edwards-Helaire7 CAR, 31 YDS
Receiving Yards
S. Diggs4 REC, 79 YDS
J. Smith-Schuster4 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD
|BUF
|KC
BUF
10
KC
10
Timeout #1 by KC at 11:01.
Current Weather
62°
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|0
|10
|0
|10
|Chiefs
|0
|10
|0
|10
|second Quarter
|BUF
|KC
FG
13:32
Tyler Bass Made 39 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 59 yards, 4:44
|3
|0
TD
11:31
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 42 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
6 plays, 79 yards, 2:01
|3
|7
TD
0:16
Gabe Davis Pass From Josh Allen for 34 Yds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
7 plays, 96 yards, 1:13
|10
|7
FG
0:00
Harrison Butker Made 62 Yd Field Goal
3 plays, 28 yards, 0:16
|10
|10
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|152
|61
|New York
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|143
|128
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|131
|155
|New England
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|113
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|159
|125
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|136
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
It took the Bills just 1:13 to drive nearly the full length of the field, ending with Davis' 34-yard TD catch.
Saints coach Dennis Allen declined to make a decision on his starting quarterback after Sunday's loss to the Bengals on the eve of a short week.
Jackson's first interception of the season comes at opportune time for Carolina.
Rams left tackle Joe Noteboom was ruled out after injuring an ankle in the second quarter Sunday against the Panthers.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and QB Tom Brady talk about Cameron Brate, who was carted off the field vs. the Steelers.
Smith-Schuster evaded three Bills defenders after catching a Patrick Mahomes pass and took it to the house.