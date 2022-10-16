Win Probability 59.7%

Timeout #1 by KC at 11:01.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BUF281
    • 266KC

  • Turnovers

    • BUF1
    • 1KC

  • Possession

  • 1st Downs

    • BUF15
    • 16KC

Game Information

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Capacity: 72,936
Down:3rd & 7
Ball on:BUF 34
Drive:9 plays, 50 yds9 plays, 50 yards, 3:59
Last Play:
WIN %: 59.7
Timeout #1 by KC at 11:01.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

second QuarterBUFKC
FG
13:32
Tyler Bass Made 39 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 59 yards, 4:44
30
TD
11:31
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 42 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
6 plays, 79 yards, 2:01
37
TD
0:16
Gabe Davis Pass From Josh Allen for 34 Yds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
7 plays, 96 yards, 1:13
107
FG
0:00
Harrison Butker Made 62 Yd Field Goal
3 plays, 28 yards, 0:16
1010
