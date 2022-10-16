Win Probability 96.7%
|DAL
|PHI
PHI 96.7%
DAL
0
PHI
17
3rd & 9 at DAL 26
(5:24) (No Huddle, Shotgun) C.Rush pass deep middle intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by D.Slay at DAL 44. D.Slay to DAL 46 for -2 yards (C.Lamb).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL52
- 135PHI
Turnovers
- DAL2
- 0PHI
Possession15:399:07DALPHI
1st Downs
- DAL2
- 10PHI
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Philadelphia, PA
56°
- Line: PHI -7.0
- Over/Under: 42.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|Eagles
|0
|17
|17
|second Quarter
|DAL
|PHI
TD
14:55
Miles Sanders 5 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36
|0
|7
TD
10:40
A.J. Brown Pass From Jalen Hurts for 15 Yds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
7 plays, 44 yards, 4:07
|0
|14
FG
7:53
Jake Elliott Made 51 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 1 yard, 1:31
|0
|17
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|88
|New York
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|127
|113
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|93
|72
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|102
|135
