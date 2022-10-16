Win Probability 96.7%

DAL
PHI
PHI 96.7%

DAL

0

PHI

17

3rd & 9 at DAL 26

(5:24) (No Huddle, Shotgun) C.Rush pass deep middle intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by D.Slay at DAL 44. D.Slay to DAL 46 for -2 yards (C.Lamb).

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL52
    • 135PHI

  • Turnovers

    • DAL2
    • 0PHI

  • Possession

    DALPHI
    15:399:07

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL2
    • 10PHI

Game Information

Lincoln Financial Field
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 69,879
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:DAL 46
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
DAL PHI 50 20 20 DAL PHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 9 at DAL 26
WIN %: 96.7
Darius SlayPHI, CB, #2

1TOT
0SACKS
1INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Cowboys000
Eagles01717
second QuarterDALPHI
TD
14:55
Miles Sanders 5 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36
07
TD
10:40
A.J. Brown Pass From Jalen Hurts for 15 Yds, J.Elliott extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
7 plays, 44 yards, 4:07
014
FG
7:53
Jake Elliott Made 51 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 1 yard, 1:31
017
