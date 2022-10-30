Win Probability 53.6%

NE
NYJ
NYJ 53.6%

NE

0

NYJ

3

1st & 10 at NE 25

(8:14) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 39 for 14 yards (C.Mosley).

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • NE6
    • 87NYJ

  • Turnovers

    • NE0
    • 0NYJ

  • Possession

    NENYJ
    5:241:57

  • 1st Downs

    • NE1
    • 2NYJ

Game Information

MetLife Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Capacity: 82,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NE 39
Drive:1 play, 14 yds1 play, 14 yards, 0:00
NE NYJ 50 20 20 NE NYJ 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at NE 25
WIN %: 53.6
(8:14) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 39 for 14 yards (C.Mosley).

Rhamondre StevensonNE, RB, #38

1CAR
14YDS
0TD
Data is currently unavailable.