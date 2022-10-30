Win Probability 53.6%
|NE
|NYJ
NYJ 53.6%
NE
0
NYJ
3
1st & 10 at NE 25
(8:14) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 39 for 14 yards (C.Mosley).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE6
- 87NYJ
Turnovers
- NE0
- 0NYJ
Possession5:241:57NENYJ
1st Downs
- NE1
- 2NYJ
Game Information
Current Weather
-
East Rutherford, NJ
60°
- Line: NE -3.0
- Over/Under: 40.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|0
|0
|Jets
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|NE
|NYJ
FG
8:14
Greg Zuerlein Made 28 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 82 yards, 4:29
|0
|3
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|New York
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|159
|137
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|147
|165
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|146
