Win Probability 80.8%
|BUF
|NYJ
BUF 80.8%
BUF
7
NYJ
3
4th & 10 at BUF 39
(13:59) S.Martin punts 61 yards to end zone, Center-R.Ferguson, Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF123
- 42NYJ
Turnovers
- BUF1
- 0NYJ
Possession5:5810:11BUFNYJ
1st Downs
- BUF8
- 3NYJ
Game Information
Current Weather
-
East Rutherford, NJ
72°
- Line: BUF -10.5
- Over/Under: 46.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|7
|0
|7
|Jets
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|BUF
|NYJ
TD
4:39
Josh Allen 1 Yd Rush Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42
|7
|0
FG
0:31
Greg Zuerlein Made 53 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 49 yards, 4:08
|7
|3
Listen Live
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|203
|98
|New York
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|176
|159
|Miami
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|178
|192
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|177
|163
NFL News
Vikings' Kirk Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson on first-quarter touchdown pass
Minnesota opened the scoring at Washington with a 9-yard first-drive connection from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson.
NFL Week 9: Allen, Burrow and Tua show out with Sunday pregame fits
From sweaters to beanies, fall fashion dominates NFL Week 9 pregame.
Josh Allen reflects on Bills' big win vs. Chiefs
Josh Allen discusses his love for the city of Buffalo and what it was like to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 6.
The art of Kirk Cousins' bootleg
Kirk Cousins takes Matt Hasselbeck through what he sees when he runs a bootleg.
Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group
Nets star Kevin Durant said he'd be interested in joining an ownership group to buy the Washington Commanders, Durant's favorite football team.
'They have lost their souls!': Spears adamant Bucs need a win
Marcus Spears uses a relationship analogy to explain why the Buccaneers need a win in Week 9 more than any other team.