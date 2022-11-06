Win Probability 63.2%

TEN
KC
KC 63.2%

TEN

14

KC

9

3rd & 9 at KC 26

(4:46) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 21 for -5 yards (D.Autry).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN197
    • 180KC

  • Turnovers

    • TEN0
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    TENKC
    15:559:19

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN8
    • 10KC

Game Information

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 72,936
Down:4th & 14
Ball on:KC 21
Drive:3 plays, -4 yds3 plays, -4 yards, 0:38
Last Play: 3rd & 9 at KC 26
(4:46) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 21 for -5 yards (D.Autry).

Patrick MahomesKC, QB, #15

15/22C/ATT
161YDS
1TD
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Titans01414
Chiefs369
first QuarterTENKC
FG
6:47
Harrison Butker Made 23 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 69 yards, 8:13
03
second QuarterTENKC
TD
14:55
Mecole Hardman Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 7 Yds Harrison Butker Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
9 plays, 79 yards, 4:30
09
TD
10:48
Derrick Henry 4 Yd Rush Randy Bullock Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 74 yards, 4:07
79
TD
5:24
Derrick Henry 1 Yd Rush, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.
5 plays, 79 yards, 2:50
149
