Win Probability 63.2%
|TEN
|KC
KC 63.2%
TEN
14
KC
9
3rd & 9 at KC 26
(4:46) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 21 for -5 yards (D.Autry).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN197
- 180KC
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 0KC
Possession15:559:19TENKC
1st Downs
- TEN8
- 10KC
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Kansas City, MO
52°
- Line: KC -14.0
- Over/Under: 45.0
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|14
|14
|Chiefs
|3
|6
|9
|first Quarter
|TEN
|KC
FG
6:47
Harrison Butker Made 23 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 69 yards, 8:13
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|TEN
|KC
TD
14:55
Mecole Hardman Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 7 Yds Harrison Butker Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
9 plays, 79 yards, 4:30
|0
|9
TD
10:48
Derrick Henry 4 Yd Rush Randy Bullock Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 74 yards, 4:07
|7
|9
TD
5:24
Derrick Henry 1 Yd Rush, R.Bullock extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.
5 plays, 79 yards, 2:50
|14
|9
2022 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|132
|138
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|132
|183
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|199
|178
|Houston
|1
|6
|1
|.188
|133
|183
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|223
|172
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|184
|206
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|121
|132
|Las Vegas
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|183
|201
