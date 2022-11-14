Win Probability 60%
|LAC
|SF
LAC 60%
LAC
13
SF
3
4th & Goal at SF 7
(6:44) C.Dicker 25 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-J.Scott.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC164
- 99SF
Turnovers
- LAC0
- 1SF
Possession10:3612:42LACSF
1st Downs
- LAC6
- 4SF
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Santa Clara, CA
54°
- Line: SF -8.0
- Over/Under: 45.5
Field Goal
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|7
|6
|13
|49ers
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|LAC
|SF
TD
11:35
DeAndre Carter Pass From Justin Herbert for 32 Yds Cameron Dicker Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:25
|7
|0
FG
4:10
Robbie Gould Made 20 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 67 yards, 7:25
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|LAC
|SF
FG
14:52
Cameron Dicker Made 47 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 3 yards, 0:42
|10
|3
FG
6:42
Cameron Dicker Made 25 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 39 yards, 3:43
|13
|3
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|270
|206
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|184
|206
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|131
|149
|Las Vegas
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|203
|226
2022 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|257
|241
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|Arizona
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|230
|258
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|148
|200
NFL News
How Cooper Kupp's potential injury affects other Rams players
Field Yates will be fading all Rams players in fantasy if Cooper Kupp's injury is confirmed.
Josh Allen takes blame as his 3 turnovers doom Bills in OT loss
The Vikings took advantage of three Josh Allen turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime to hand Buffalo its second straight loss after holding double-digit leads.
Is Justin Jefferson one of the greatest fantasy receivers ever?
Field Yates and Daniel Dopp gush over Justin Jefferson's catch against the Bills.
NFL Week 10: Most fashionable player arrivals
NFL Week 10 is in full swing. From Germany to Miami, players turned heads with fashionable arrivals on Sunday.
Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy's Cowboys 31-28 in OT
— Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal, and the Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike...
Judging NFL Week 10 overreactions: Is Tua in the MVP race?
Is Tua the MVP? Will Josh Allen's turnovers cost the Bills a title? Are the Vikings the biggest threat to the Eagles? Judging Week 10 overreactions.