Win Probability 68.2%

KC
LAC
KC 68.2%

KC

23

LAC

20

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC378
    • 263LAC

  • Turnovers

    • KC0
    • 0LAC

  • Possession

    KCLAC
    22:2222:48

  • 1st Downs

    • KC16
    • 15LAC

Game Information

SoFi Stadium

Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 71,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:LAC 25
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
KC LAC 50 20 20 KC LAC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 68.2
H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Harrison ButkerKC, PK, #7

3/3FG
52LONG
2XP
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Chiefs673723
Chargers10100020
first QuarterKCLAC
FG
10:54
Harrison Butker Made 33 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 60 yards, 4:06
30
TD
9:33
Joshua Palmer Pass From Justin Herbert for 50 Yds, C.Dicker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-J.Scott.
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:21
37
FG
5:58
Harrison Butker Made 52 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 41 yards, 3:35
67
FG
2:35
Cameron Dicker Made 46 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 47 yards, 3:23
610
second QuarterKCLAC
TD
14:13
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 4 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:22
1310
TD
3:31
Austin Ekeler 1 Yd Rush, C.Dicker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-J.Scott.
13 plays, 70 yards, 7:03
1317
FG
0:14
Cameron Dicker Made 21 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 58 yards, 2:27
1320
third QuarterKCLAC
FG
6:22
Harrison Butker Made 30 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 56 yards, 4:50
1620
fourth QuarterKCLAC
TD
14:50
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 32 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 86 yards, 4:55
2320
Data is currently unavailable.