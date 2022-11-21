Win Probability 68.2%
|KC
|LAC
KC 68.2%
KC
23
LAC
20
H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC378
- 263LAC
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0LAC
Possession22:2222:48KCLAC
1st Downs
- KC16
- 15LAC
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Inglewood, CA
63°
- Line: KC -5.5
- Over/Under: 53.0
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|6
|7
|3
|7
|23
|Chargers
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|first Quarter
|KC
|LAC
FG
10:54
Harrison Butker Made 33 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 60 yards, 4:06
|3
|0
TD
9:33
Joshua Palmer Pass From Justin Herbert for 50 Yds, C.Dicker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-J.Scott.
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:21
|3
|7
FG
5:58
Harrison Butker Made 52 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 41 yards, 3:35
|6
|7
FG
2:35
Cameron Dicker Made 46 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 47 yards, 3:23
|6
|10
|second Quarter
|KC
|LAC
TD
14:13
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 4 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:22
|13
|10
TD
3:31
Austin Ekeler 1 Yd Rush, C.Dicker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-J.Scott.
13 plays, 70 yards, 7:03
|13
|17
FG
0:14
Cameron Dicker Made 21 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 58 yards, 2:27
|13
|20
|third Quarter
|KC
|LAC
FG
6:22
Harrison Butker Made 30 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 56 yards, 4:50
|16
|20
|fourth Quarter
|KC
|LAC
TD
14:50
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 32 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 86 yards, 4:55
|23
|20
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|270
|206
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|200
|228
|Las Vegas
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|225
|242
|Denver
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|147
|171
NFL News
Chargers WR Mike Williams ruled out vs. Chiefs after injuring ankle again
Chargers WR Mike Williams, returning from a right high ankle sprain, was ruled out Sunday night after suffering an injury to the same ankle in the first quarter.
Jerry Jones' sights back on Super Bowl after Cowboys dominate Vikings
Jerry Jones said this Cowboys team is one you could "go get a Super Bowl with" after Dallas crushed the Vikings 40-3 on Sunday.
Judging NFL Week 11 overreactions: Are the Eagles in trouble?
Is the Eagles' offense in trouble? Can Taylor Heinicke take the Commanders to the playoffs? Judging Week 11 overreactions.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert connects with WR Joshua Palmer for 50-yard TD vs. Chiefs
The Bolts started with a bang, as Herbert found the second-year receiver wide open for a 50-yard touchdown pass on the Chargers' third play of the game.
Bills credit Buffalo community after win: 'That was for you'
Following Sunday's win, the Bills shared their appreciation for the fans, neighbors and friends back in Buffalo who helped them get to Detroit following a massive snowstorm.
Baker Mayfield's 2nd INT seals win for Ravens
The Ravens secure a victory over the Panthers as Baker Mayfield is picked off for the second time.