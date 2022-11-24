Win Probability 84.3%
|NYG
|DAL
DAL 84.3%
NYG
0
DAL
0
4th & 2 at DAL 40
(11:40) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 41 for 1 yard (J.Smith; J.Pinnock).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NYG27
- 21DAL
Turnovers
- NYG0
- 0DAL
Possession1:112:14NYGDAL
1st Downs
- NYG1
- 1DAL
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Arlington, TX
57°
- Line: DAL -10.0
- Over/Under: 45.5
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Giants
|0
|0
|Cowboys
|0
|0
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|263
|183
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|251
|167
|New York
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|205
|204
|Washington
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|214
|223
NFL News
Falcons release receiver Bryan Edwards, sign Frank Darby
The Falcons released wide receiver Bryan Edwards on Thursday, less than a year after acquiring him from the Raiders.
2022 NFL Thanksgiving games: Schedule, picks, odds, injuries
Everything you need to know for the NFL's games on Thanksgiving, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.
Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field
— Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.
Josh Allen leads last-second drive, Bills move ahead in AFC East race
Thanks to Allen's last-second heroics, the Bills improved to 8-3 and just ahead of the Dolphins in the playoff chase.
Diggs catch sets up dramatic FG win for Bills
Stefon Diggs hauls in a catch to put the Bills in field goal range for the win over the Lions.
Allen, Diggs connect for Bills' go-ahead TD
Josh Allen finds Stefon Diggs in the end zone to give the Bills a late lead.