Win Probability 65.3%
|GB
|PHI
PHI 65.3%
GB
13
PHI
13
1st & 10 at PHI 11
(3:16) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB102
- 113PHI
Turnovers
- GB1
- 0PHI
Possession6:425:09GBPHI
1st Downs
- GB5
- 6PHI
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Philadelphia, PA
59°
- Line: PHI -6.5
- Over/Under: 46.0
Touchdown
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|13
|13
|Eagles
|13
|13
|first Quarter
|GB
|PHI
TD
11:19
Kenneth Gainwell 4 Yd Rush Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:41
|0
|7
TD
9:02
Miles Sanders 15 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
3 plays, 29 yards, 1:21
|0
|13
TD
6:40
AJ Dillon 20 Yd Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
4 plays, 59 yards, 2:22
|7
|13
TD
3:09
Randall Cobb Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 11 Yds
5 plays, 37 yards, 1:51
|13
|13
2022 NFC North Standings
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|263
|183
|Dallas
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|279
|187
|New York
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|225
|232
|Washington
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|233
|236
