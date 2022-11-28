Win Probability 65.3%

GB
PHI
PHI 65.3%

GB

13

PHI

13

1st & 10 at PHI 11

(3:16) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB102
    • 113PHI

  • Turnovers

    • GB1
    • 0PHI

  • Possession

    GBPHI
    6:425:09

  • 1st Downs

    • GB5
    • 6PHI

Game Information

Lincoln Financial Field

Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 69,879

Touchdown

GB PHI 50 20 20 GB PHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at PHI 11
WIN %: 65.3
Randall CobbGB, WR, #18

1REC
11YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Packers1313
Eagles1313
first QuarterGBPHI
TD
11:19
Kenneth Gainwell 4 Yd Rush Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:41
07
TD
9:02
Miles Sanders 15 Yd Rush, J.Elliott extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
3 plays, 29 yards, 1:21
013
TD
6:40
AJ Dillon 20 Yd Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
4 plays, 59 yards, 2:22
713
TD
3:09
Randall Cobb Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 11 Yds
5 plays, 37 yards, 1:51
Data is currently unavailable.