Game Leaders
Passing Yards
--
J. Hurts5-6, 80 YDS, 1 TD
Rushing Yards
D. Henry2 CAR, 6 YDS
M. Sanders2 CAR, 7 YDS
Receiving Yards
--
D. Smith3 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD
|TEN
|PHI
TEN
0
PHI
7
2nd & 8 at PHI 30
(9:11) (Shotgun) J.Hurts left guard to PHI 33 for 3 yards (O.Adeniyi; J.Simmons).
Current Weather
44°
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|0
|0
|Eagles
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|TEN
|PHI
TD
12:03
DeVonta Smith Pass From Jalen Hurts for 34 Yds Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:57
|0
|7
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|209
|205
|Indianapolis
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|190
|244
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|244
|232
|Houston
|1
|9
|1
|.136
|174
|260
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|303
|216
|Dallas
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|279
|187
|New York
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|225
|232
|Washington
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|233
|236
